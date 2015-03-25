UPDATE 2-Canadian regulator approves Postmedia-Sun Media deal

(Adds details on approval, background)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 25 Canada's competition watchdog
on Wednesday approved Postmedia's proposed takeover of Quebecor
Inc's Sun Media English-language newspapers and
websites, paving a path for Postmedia to control a majority of
the English-language dailies in Canada.
The C$316 million ($253 million) deal announced in October
will transform the country's newspaper landscape, making
Postmedia the owner of competing major local dailies in cities
such as Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.
The deal will bring some 175 newspapers and publications,
including the Sun's flagship assets - the Ottawa, Toronto and
Calgary Sun newspapers - into the Postmedia fold.
Following an extensive review, the Competition Bureau said
the acquisition was unlikely to "substantially lessen or prevent
competition."
Competition lawyers had said the Bureau was most likely to
focus on the reduction of advertising options that could result
from the deal.
"Our review concluded that there would not be significant
anti-competitive effects for readers or advertisers," the
Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.
It said Postmedia, represented by law firm Goodmans, made
"persuasive submissions" the effects of any lessening of
competition would be offset by meaningful "efficiencies."
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court foiled the regulator's
bid to unwind a tiny landfill deal in British Columbia on the
basis of the efficiencies defense. That defense allows companies
to argue that a potentially anti-competitive deal ought to be
permitted if it results in savings and reduces costs.
Lawyers noted at the time that the ruling would make it much
harder for the Bureau to challenge potentially anti-competitive
deals in the future. The Bureau said at the time it would alter
its analysis and information gathering during the merger review
process in light of the ruling.
Despite the huge ownership concentration resulting from the
deal, some analysts played down competition concerns, citing
increased activity from free online offerings.
Postmedia plans to operate the major Sun dailies and their
websites side by side with its existing publications in markets
with multiple brands, as it has in Vancouver for decades with
the Province and Vancouver Sun.
Postmedia, home to the National Post, Calgary Herald and
other Canadian newspapers, is also gaining control of a host of
community dailies and weeklies.
Postmedia competes against Torstar Corp, publisher
of the Toronto Star. Competitors also include the Globe and
Mail, a national daily majority-owned by the Thomson family,
which also controls Thomson Reuters Corp.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha. Editing by Tom Brown and Andre
Grenon)