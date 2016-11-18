Canada's Postmedia says buyout process delayed to month-end

TORONTO Nov 18 Postmedia Network Canada Corp
will take longer than expected to announce results of
its latest buyout offer to employees, a spokeswoman for Canada's
largest newspaper chain said on Friday.
The publisher of the National Post and a string of major
city newspapers that include broadsheets and tabloids across
Canada had said on Oct. 20 it was offering buyouts to all 4,200
of its employees as part of efforts to cut salary expenses by 20
percent.
It was not yet clear how many employees would take the
buyout or whether the company would announce forced layoffs.
Postmedia has struggled with mounting financial losses as
print advertising revenue has fallen. It had given employees
until Nov. 11 to apply for a buyout and had said it would
announce the results on Monday, Nov. 21.
It now expects to announce the job cuts by the end of the
month, said Postmedia spokeswoman Georgia Sourtzis.
The company cut 90 journalists, or about 8 percent of its
editorial workforce, in January as it merged tabloid and
broadsheet newsrooms in Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.
