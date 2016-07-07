Canada's Postmedia reaches deal with bondholders to cut debt

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Postmedia Network Canada Corp, the country's biggest newspaper publisher, said it reached an agreement with some of its bondholders to reduce debt by C$307 million ($236 million).
The company said that the transaction would also reduce its annual interest costs by C$50 million and improve its liquidity.
Postmedia had, three months back, said it was considering non-core asset sales, cost reductions, initiatives to boost sales, and refinancing or repayment of debt and the issuance of new debt or equity. ($1 = C$1.2993) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.