Canada's Postmedia reports wider loss, plans more job cuts

TORONTO Oct 20 Postmedia Network Canada Corp
, one of the country's biggest newspaper publishers,
reported a wider loss and a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter
revenue on Thursday, as slower print sales outpaced its savings
from cost cuts.
The publisher, which has slashed its workforce in recent
years as print advertising revenue weakened, said it will cut
more jobs. It launched a voluntary buyout program available to
all employees as part of efforts to cut salary expenses by 20
percent, it said.
The company earlier this month completed a recapitalization
that saw its creditors get most of the equity in the publisher
and sharply reduced its heavy debt burden.
Postmedia said it had a net loss of C$99.4 million ($75.3
million) in the three months to the end of August, compared to a
loss of C$54.1 million a year earlier. Revenue fell to C$198.7
million, from C$230.2 million.
The company owns the National Post, Montreal Gazette,
Calgary Herald, Ottawa Citizen and Sun tabloids in Toronto,
Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.
The company in January cut 90 journalists, or about 8
percent of its editorial workforce, as it merged tabloid and
broadsheet newsrooms in four cities after buying the Sun chain.
($1 = 1.3198 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)