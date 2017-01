(Refiles to fix dateline)

TORONTO, April 7 The publisher of Canada's National Post newspaper and a string of other titles initiated a review to consider asset sales and debt and equity restructuring on Thursday as its quarterly losses widened.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp said it had a loss of C$225.1 million in the three months to the end of February, up from a loss of C$58.2 million a year earlier. That included a C$187 million impairment charge. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)