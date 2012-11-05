PostNL says difficult to pay cash dividend

AMSTERDAM Nov 5 PostNL, the Dutch post and package group, said on Monday it will be difficult to pay a cash dividend due to its falling cash position.

Chief financial officer Jan Bos said capital expenditure had been revised for 2012 to around 200 million euros ($257 million) from a previous 240 million. PostNL had planned to pay a dividend using income from the sale of its 30 percent stake in TNT Express.