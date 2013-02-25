UPDATE 1-PostNL Q4 profit beats forecast, increases cost savings

* Forced redundancies lowered from 2,800 to 650

* Cast savings upped by 70 million to 400 million euros

* Mail delivery prices to rise in Netherlands

* Cash dividend to be reinstated in 2016

AMSTERDAM, Feb 25 Dutch postal group PostNL on Monday said it will continue to reduce its headcount as it cuts an additional 70 million euros ($92 million) in costs by 2017 to counter declining mail volumes.

PostNL said between 2,700 and 3,500 jobs will be cut at its head office and other departments - of which between 450 and 650 would be forced redundancies.

PostNL reported a net profit of 155 million euros in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' forecasts of 82.4 million euros in a Reuters poll. Revenue for the period rose 2.6 percent to 1.2 billion euros, also ahead of expectations.

The company was forced to delay its reorganisation last year and also suffered a setback when express delivery group United Parcel Service dropped its planned takeover of TNT Express, in which PostNL is the largest shareholder.

"The delay in the reorganisation, combined with the expected volume decline of 8-10 percent to 2015 triggers the need for extra cost savings and a clear focus on our pricing policy," PostNL said in a statement.

To counter declines in traditional mail delivery services, the country's former monopoly said it will increase prices.

By 2017, PostNL said it will seek to reduce costs by 400 million euros, up from an earlier 330 million euros, mainly through cutting jobs.

In its outlook, the company repeated that it expects to make underlying cash operating income of between 300 million euros and 370 million euros by 2015 and reinstate a cash dividend in 2016.

The mail delivery firm has gone through a year of upheaval, marked by management change, the collapse of the UPS bid and disappointing performance. Its low valuation and poor performance could make it a target for activist shareholders, as happened with TNT Express in 2011.

PostNL's shares are back to where they were more than a year ago before UPS's bid for TNT Express ignited hopes of a generous special dividend and pushed up the price.

According to Starmine SmartEstimates, PostNL shares are at a substantial discount to those of its peers.

The stock trades on a forward price-earnings multiple of 3.3 and a ratio of enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA of 4.5. For Germany's Deutsche Post, the respective ratios are 12.2 and 5.2; for Austrian Post, they are 13.8 and 6.2.