版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 14:50 BJT

PostNL Q4 profit beats forecast, increases cost savings

AMSTERDAM Feb 25 Dutch postal group PostNL on Monday reported better-than-expected profit for the final quarter of 2012 and said it would seek 400 million euros ($526 million) of savings this year as part of an ongoing reorganisation.

The company said it made a net profit of 155 million euros, compared with a forecast of 82.4 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐