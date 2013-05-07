PostNL slumps to Q1 loss on TNT Express writedown

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
AMSTERDAM May 7 Dutch mail group PostNL on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of 410 million euros ($535.3 million) after a 440 million euro writedown on its stake in express delivery group TNT Express .
PostNL made a profit of 633 million euros in the same period last year.
First-quarter operating income, excluding pension payments and currency effects fell 27 percent to 82 million euros.
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period