版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-PostNL shares fall after Q1 results

AMSTERDAM May 7 PostNL NV : * Shares open down 2.1 percent after Q1 results

