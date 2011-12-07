Manning & Napier owns 5.7 pct of PostNL

AMSTERDAM Dec 7 U.S. investment firm
Manning & Napier has built up a 5.7 percent stake in
Dutch mail group PostNL, a Dutch regulatory filing
showed on Wednesday.
PostNL, the former Dutch mail monopoly, was formed when
delivery group TNT was split into its separate mail business and
express unit TNT Express.
PostNL shares have fallen 70 percent since its listing in
May and hit an all-time low of 1.98 euros on Nov. 25, the day
Manning & Napier Advisors LLC crossed the 5 percent threshold,
the filing showed.
That is the level at which an investor must report its stake
to the Dutch market regulator AFM.
Neither Manning & Napier nor PostNL were immediately
available to comment.
TNT's decision to split its businesses was partly driven by
shareholder dissatisfaction. Alberta Investment Management Corp
and Jana Partners both had said that TNT Express was better off
as a standalone company.
PostNL revenue and income have suffered over the past few
years from a steady decline in mail volumes as more people and
companies use electronic communication such as email.
Its shares were down 1.9 percent at 2.36 euros by 1210 GMT,
underperforming a flat Dutch blue chip index.