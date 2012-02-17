版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 01:17 BJT

POSTNL declines comment on UPS bid for TNT Express

AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Dutch post delivery firm PostNL, the biggest shareholder in TNT Express , declined to comment on U.S.-based firm UPS's bid for the firm.

PostNL is TNT Express's biggest shareholder with a 29.9 percent stake. The UPS takeover offer for TNT is worth about 4.9 billion euros.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐