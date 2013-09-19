BRIEF-PostNL raises guidance for FY 2013

BRIEF-Extendicare says Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare
AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 PostNL NV : * Expects underlying cash operating result for FY 2013 to be above previous
50-90 million euro range * Says to update market at time of Q3 results on November 4
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: