2013年 9月 19日

BRIEF-PostNL raises guidance for FY 2013

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 PostNL NV : * Expects underlying cash operating result for FY 2013 to be above previous

50-90 million euro range * Says to update market at time of Q3 results on November 4

