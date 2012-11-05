版本:
2012年 11月 5日

BRIEF-PostNL Q3 revenue 1.003 bln euros

AMSTERDAM Nov 5 PostNL NV : * Says Q3 revenue 1.003 billion EUR (Reuters poll average 1.011 billion euro) * Says fair value adjustment stake TNT Express 180 million euros * Says Q3 underlying cash operating income 4 million EUR * Says continued good performances parcels and international * Says mail volume decline to be between 8% and 10% for 2012

