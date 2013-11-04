版本:
BRIEF-PostNL posts third-quarter revenue of 1.02 bln euros

Nov 4 PostNL NV : * Says Q3 revenue 1.02 bln euros (Reuters poll average 1.021 billion euros) * Says Q3 operating income 60 mln euros * 2013 underlying cash operating income guidance increased to between 130

million euros - 160 million euros (previously 50 million euros - 90 million

euros) * 2013 cost savings guidance increased to between 90 million euros - 110

million euros (previously 60 million euros - 80 million euros)
