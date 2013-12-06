BRIEF-PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds

AMSTERDAM Dec 6 PostNL NV :
* PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds
* Announces a tender offer targeting its outstanding EUR 2015,
EUR 2017 and GBP
2018 bonds
* Tender prices for each of the bonds will be determined via a
modified d utch
auction
* Maximum purchase spread is 45 bps for EUR 2015 bond, 105 bps
for EUR 2017
bond and 160 bps for GBP 2018 bond
* Offer to purchase portion of outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017
and GBP 2018
bonds g3 worldwide mail nv
* Maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million
including accrued
interest
* Deutsche Bank ag, London branch, bnp paribas and royal bank
of Scotland are
acting as joint dealer managers
* Bofa , acting through Merrill Lynch international, is acting
a s financial
advisor to PostNL on this transaction.
* Final results will be announced on 13 December 2013 and the
expected
settlement date is 17 December 2013
* Says the tender offer commenced 6 December 2013 and expires
at 5 p.m. (c et),
on 12 December 2013
