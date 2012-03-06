PostNL executives sold shares after UPS bid

| AMSTERDAM, March 6
AMSTERDAM, March 6 Executives at Dutch
postal group PostNL have sold more than 227,000 euros
worth of stock in the company and its unit TNT Express
, which is in takeover talks with U.S. rival United
Parcel Service UPS, filings showed.
Shares in PostNL fell 2.3 percent to 4.26 euros on Tuesday
after media reports about the Feb. 27 stock transactions by
three PostNL board members.
The sales represented just a fraction of the company's
outstanding capital, but were more than half of their individual
holdings.
Analysts said the timing of the sales were significant
because they were made while talks with UPS were ongoing.
"One might conclude that they have little confidence in a
higher bid on TNT Express, but on the other hand it is not
unusual for executives to sell shares in their company around
the publication of their annual results," analyst Maarten Bakker
of ABN Amro said.
A PostNL spokesman called the sale of shares by the
executives "a regular transaction. Executives are allowed to
trade in shares, just like any individual."
The stock sales were published on the website of the Dutch
financial market regulator AFM. When contacted by Reuters, AFM
had no immediate comment on the executives' share sale.
PostNL and TNT Express shares gained more than 40 percent
after UPS bid for TNT Express last month. TNT rejected an
initial offer of 4.9 billion euros made by UPS, but said talks
were ongoing.
PostNL chief executive Harry Koorstra sold 26,094 PostNL
shares, or more than half his holding, for slightly over 120,000
euros, a market authority filing showed. Board member Gerard
Aben also sold about half of his shares in PostNL for 13,920
euros.
Herna Verhagen, also a PostNL board member, sold 10,000
shares in TNT Express, or nearly two thirds of her holding, for
more than 93,000 euros on Feb. 27.
PostNL holds 29.9 percent in TNT Express, which was spun off
and listed last year. It plans to use proceeds from a sale to
pay down debt and invest in international expansion.