UPDATE 1-PostNL won't sell TNT shares -spokesman

AMSTERDAM Feb 28 PostNL, the
largest shareholder in Dutch express mail delivery company TNT
Express, will not sell its shares under the "current
circumstances," a spokesman said on Tuesday.
United Parcel Service Inc. earlier this month
offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion
euros ($6.56 billion). PostNL owns 29.9 percent of TNT.
PostNL spokesman Werner van Bastelaar confirmed comments by
chief financial officer Jan Bos which were cited in the Dutch
daily newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad on Tuesday.
"Under the current circumstances PostNL will not sell its
shares," Van Bastelaar said, adding that talks with UPS are
ongoing.
Investors hope UPS will sweeten its cash bid for TNT, which
was spliced off from PostNL last year to try to ringfence the
more attractive express delivery operations from a traditional
post business that is in decline in the age of electronic mail.
TNT has been under fire from activist shareholders to
improve its performance.
Last week, it said it had swung to a fourth-quarter
operating loss of 104 million euros from a profit of 24 million
in the 2010 period, due to impairment charges, mainly on its
business in Brazil.