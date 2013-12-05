UPDATE 1-PostNL to sell 15 pct stake in TNT Express worth about 540 mln euro

AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Dutch mail group PostNL
said it would sell a 15 percent stake in logistics
company TNT Express, worth 540 million euros ($737.5
million) based on Thursday's closing price, through a private
placement.
PostNL owned 29.8 percent of the outstanding share capital
of TNT Express as a result of the demerger of the mail and
express delivery businesses in May 2011.
It said proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt
and improve PostNL's credit rating, adding that the offer price
would be agreed following an accelerated bookbuilding process.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs International
are bookrunners for the placement, while Lazard is acting
as financial advisor to TNT Express.
"The transaction is a further step in safeguarding a
sustainable future for PostNL," the mail company said in a
statement.
"It is part of PostNL's stated financial policy to use
proceeds from a sale of the stake in TNT Express on reducing
debt and improving PostNL's financial ratios to re-establish a
BBB+/Baa1 credit rating."