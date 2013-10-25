Belaruskali signs 3-yr potash supply memo with China's Sinofert

MINSK Oct 25 The trading arm of Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali has signed a three-year memorandum on potash supplies with China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd , it said in a statement on Friday.

Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) declined to disclose the volumes of future supplies. "It will be a significant amount every year," BPC representative Irina Savchenko told Reuters.