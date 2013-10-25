Belaruskali signs 3-yr potash supply memo with China's Sinofert

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
MINSK Oct 25 The trading arm of Belarusian state potash producer Belaruskali has signed a three-year memorandum on potash supplies with China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd , it said in a statement on Friday.
Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) declined to disclose the volumes of future supplies. "It will be a significant amount every year," BPC representative Irina Savchenko told Reuters.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.