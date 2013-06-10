RPT-BHP entry threatens creaking global potash duopoly

By Ron Bousso and Polina Devitt
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 10 The prospect of new
competition from miner BHP Billiton could
dynamite the cracks appearing in a potash duopoly that accounts
for 70 percent of global trade in the fertiliser.
For decades two export groups, Belarus Potash Company (BPC),
which represents producers in Russia and Belarus, and Canpotex,
its North American equivalent, have set identical prices in key
markets such as China and India and have often curbed output
simultaneously.
That choreography, which smaller players also dance in step
with, is already under fire; four producers in the groups -
BPC's Uralkali, and Canpotex's three members Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan, Agrium and Mosaic
- recently agreed to pay over $100 million to settle a
U.S. antitrust lawsuit accusing them of concerted action to
raise prices.
Canpotex and BPC did not respond to a request for comment
for this story, but the producers have denied the accusations,
and Uralkali said "potash producers and traders do not agree
with each other on prices and pursue their own pricing
policies".
Their footwork has also faltered under the strain of falling
prices in recent months, and the music could stop altogether if
BHP goes ahead with the 8 million tonne per year Jansen mine in
western Canada, which would be the world's largest potash mine
if it opens as scheduled in 2017.
BHP, which has said it will not join Canpotex, would
probably look to maximise volume sales to make sense of its $14
billion investment, "which would lead to lower prices unless or
until some other major sites shut down", according to Paul
Burnside, analyst at CRU Group.
The sector, once a backwater for global investors, moved
centre stage in the 2000s as booming demand in emerging
economies lifted potash prices from around $150 a tonne to about
$1,000 in 2008. Mining potash costs around $100-$150 a tonne.
Though prices have more than halved since, fat margins lured
a slew of mining firms to the business.
BHP will make a final decision on the project in its next
financial year starting July 1, though it has already spent $2
billion on its entry into the sector, a spokesman said.
Privately held EuroChem is also building two mines in
Russia, and German producer K+S is developing one in
Canada's potash-rich Saskatchewan province, both set to open in
2016-2017.
SATURATION POINT
All of which poses a big threat to the duopoly's grip on the
market, said a senior official at a potash producer.
Mosaic and Uralkali have both said they would put planned
expansion projects on ice if BHP went ahead with Jansen.
Even without the extra output from Jansen, annual capacity
is set to grow to 91 million tonnes in 2017 from about 68
million in 2012, outstripping average annual demand growth of 3
percent, according to Burnside.
Average potash prices have fallen from $450-$520 a tonne
last year to $400-$430, as a long delay in supply contracts with
China and India, which account for around 15 percent of global
demand, pushed producers to compete in other markets.
"The rosy picture painted in the past of continued growth of
3 to 5 percent doesn't seem to be valid any more as some
countries including China seem to have reached a saturation
point in demand," the senior official said.
The recent months' slowdown has pitted Canpotex against BPC
and member against member within the two groups.
"The market has changed significantly during the last year
and a half. Now everyone is battling with each other, the market
is not disciplined anymore," a source familiar with Uralkali and
Belaruskali said.
According to industry sources, BPC was caught off guard when
Canpotex signed a six-month seaborne supply contract with China
on New Year's Eve 2013, slashing prices to $400 a tonne, $70 a
tonne below the previous contract.
"Canpotex sacrificed price for volume. They were under
pressure from investors after long delays in the contracts with
China and India," one source said.
Though a disgruntled BPC followed suit, as usual, with its
own contract on the same terms, Uralkali opted to use its
exclusive land access into northern China to pump supplies on
top of BPC's sea-borne shipments, upsetting both Canpotex and
BPC partner Belaruskali.
Uralkali exported around 2 million tonnes of potash to
northwestern China via rail in 2012, according to industry
sources, accounting for 20 percent of the country's needs.
TAKING THE LONG VIEW
Sensing the threat, Canpotex has sought to expand its share
in other markets, focusing on Malaysia and Indonesia, where the
palm oil industry requires heavy potash application.
Over the past eight months, Canpotex has offered potash at
reduced prices, biting into BPC's share of the Malaysian and
Indonesian markets, which has shrunk from around 40 percent to
15 percent over the past year, the sources said.
Smaller players K+S and Israel Chemicals Ltd and
Jordan's Arab Potash Company have also broken away
from their traditional alignment with BPC and Canpotex pricing
by offering competitive prices in Asia and Latin America.
Belaruskali is also rumoured to have sold potash cargoes
outside BPC.
"There is a conflict ... It's linked to the fact that the
markets have fallen, profits are down, so some parties have
started thinking that their profits could be higher if they were
less hamstrung by obligations to a partner," a Belarusian source
familiar with the matter said.
Ironically, low prices may yet dissuade BHP from giving the
final go-ahead for Jansen.
Bill Doyle, Chief Executive of Potash Corp, the largest
producer, certainly thinks Jansen would be a "colossal mistake",
but BHP would hardly expect words of encouragement from that
corner.
To make a return on a new mine, potash prices must hold at
an average of $400-$500 a tonne, industry sources say.
The duopoly would nevertheless be unwise to hope that prices
dip below that.
"Low potash prices might not be enough to deter BHP, which
is looking at a 50-year horizon," one industry source said.