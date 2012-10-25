版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. shares of Potash down in premarket

NEW YORK Oct 25 Potash: * U.S. shares of potash corp shares down 1.3 percent in premarket

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐