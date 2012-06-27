UPDATE 2-Potash Corp sees no new potash mines for 5 years

* Building new mines takes too much time-CEO
* BHP, K+S among those planning mines in Saskatchewan
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 27 Canada's Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest maker of
fertilizer, doesn't expect to see any new potash mines start
production over the next five years, Chief Executive Bill Doyle
said on Wednesday.
"This business is real easy to talk about - it's much harder
to do," Doyle said in a webcast during which he fielded
submitted questions. "There are no greenfield projects coming on
in the next five years, between now and 2017, none."
Several companies are planning new mines for potash, a crop
nutrient, in Potash Corp's home base of Saskatchewan in Western
Canada, led by Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton
and Germany's K+S AG.
But Doyle said it takes an "enormous amount of time" to
develop a new potash mine and downplayed predictions of excess
potash production capacity.
"This is way overrated, way overplayed if you know anything
about the process it takes to build new capacity," he said,
adding that he does, however, expect that brownfield capacity
will increase due to the expansion of existing mines.
Doyle did not specify whether he was predicting no new
potash mines globally, or just in Canada, which is home to
nearly half of the world's potash reserves.
A report by Rabobank on Tuesday said new players will add to
potash supplies, pressuring the profits of companies such as
Potash Corp by 2020.
Rabobank said in one scenario, global potash capacity could
jump by 2020 to 107 million tonnes from the current 78 million
tonnes. That would create 59 percent excess capacity in the open
market, assuming a slight decline in import demand from key
consumers China, Brazil and India, it said.
Increasing food demand in populous countries such as China
and India has boosted potash prices in recent years, driving up
interest in producing more of the fertilizer.
K+S held a ground-breaking ceremony last week for what it
said will be the first new potash mine in Saskatchewan in nearly
40 years, with first production planned for late 2015.
Potash Corp will wrap up most of its own multi-site potash
brownfield expansion plan by the end of 2012, leaving capital
that it can invest elsewhere.
Doyle said the company will look at several options,
including acquisitions in the potash sector and a dividend or
share buy-back.
"We're going to generate a lot of cash here in 2013, '14,
'15 and our shareholders should expect to see some of that."
North American potash inventories rose in May to well
above-normal levels, partly because of a strike at Canadian
Pacific Railway, but those stocks should draw down in
the next few months, he said.
Doyle said he expects that Brazil could import record-high
volumes of potash this year, while North American farmers are
likely to apply healthy amounts of fertilizer this fall to
restore soil nutrients.
A potash-supply contract between top potash consumer China
and Canpotex, the Canadian export consortium owned by Potash
Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , will
likely be done in August, he said.
Doyle affirmed Potash Corp's forecast that global potash
shipments in 2012 will range from 53 million to 56 million
tonnes, compared with 55 million tonnes last year.
Potash Corp shares were up nearly 2 percent in early
afternoon trading at $43.25 in New York and C$44.36 in Toronto,
as fertilizer stocks got support from rising corn futures.