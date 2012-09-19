Canpotex inks potash supply deals with Indonesia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 19 Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for potash mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, has signed contracts to supply the growing Indonesian market with the crop nutrient for five years, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Wednesday.

Wall said Canpotex, owned by miners Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , Agrium Inc and Mosaic Co signed four contracts with an Indonesian consortium of buyers during Wall's trade mission to Asia.