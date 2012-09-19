Canpotex inks potash supply deals with Indonesia

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 19 Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for potash mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, has signed contracts to supply the growing Indonesian market with the crop nutrient for five years, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Wednesday.
Wall said Canpotex, owned by miners Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , Agrium Inc and Mosaic Co signed four contracts with an Indonesian consortium of buyers during Wall's trade mission to Asia.
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.