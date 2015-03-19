Belarus agrees to supply potash to China at $315/T - Interfax cites source

MOSCOW/MINSK, March 19 Belarus has agreed to supply potash to China at $315 per tonne in the first half of 2015, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a market source.

Belarussian Potash Company was not available for immediate comment.

Its Russian rival - Uralkali - said in an emailed comment that the contract price agreed between Belarus and China was significantly lower than expected. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrei Makhovsky, editing by Thomas Grove)