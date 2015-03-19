Belarus agrees to supply potash to China at $315/T - Interfax cites source

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW/MINSK, March 19 Belarus has agreed to supply potash to China at $315 per tonne in the first half of 2015, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a market source.
Belarussian Potash Company was not available for immediate comment.
Its Russian rival - Uralkali - said in an emailed comment that the contract price agreed between Belarus and China was significantly lower than expected. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrei Makhovsky, editing by Thomas Grove)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency