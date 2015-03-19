版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 19:04 BJT

Belarus agrees to supply potash to China at $315/T - Interfax cites source

MOSCOW/MINSK, March 19 Belarus has agreed to supply potash to China at $315 per tonne in the first half of 2015, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a market source.

Belarussian Potash Company was not available for immediate comment.

Its Russian rival - Uralkali - said in an emailed comment that the contract price agreed between Belarus and China was significantly lower than expected. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrei Makhovsky, editing by Thomas Grove)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐