Canpotex signs potash contract with China's Sinofert

Jan 24 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling arm for three North American potash companies, said on Friday that is has signed an agreement to supply the crop nutrient to Sinochem Fertilizer Macao Commercial Offshore Ltd (Sinofert), a subsidiary of China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

Canpotex, which is owned by Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , said it would supply Sinofert with 700,000 metric tonnes during the first half of 2014.