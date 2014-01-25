Canpotex signs potash contract with China's Sinofert

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
Jan 24 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling arm for three North American potash companies, said on Friday that is has signed an agreement to supply the crop nutrient to Sinochem Fertilizer Macao Commercial Offshore Ltd (Sinofert), a subsidiary of China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
Canpotex, which is owned by Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , said it would supply Sinofert with 700,000 metric tonnes during the first half of 2014.
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.