Russia potash row seen causing market tumult before price drop

| BEIJING/MUMBAI
BEIJING/MUMBAI Aug 28 The global potash market
faces short-term turbulence due to a dispute between major
exporters Russia and Belarus before a definitive collapse of the
sector's once-mighty cartel brings prices for the fertiliser
ingredient down sharply.
Belarus this week detained the chief executive of Russia's
Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, accusing
him of inflicting severe economic damage.
Moscow demanded the release of the CEO, Vladislav
Baumgertner. Uralkali controls 20 percent of the world market
and is partially owned by Suleiman Kerimov, a billionaire with
close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration.
"We are very concerned as to how things will develop next.
Chinese firms must have suspended signing any deals before the
situation becomes clear," said a Chinese industry source
familiar with the strategies of potash buyers.
The detention is an escalation of a business dispute between
the two countries over the future of potash sales. Some key
importers are now thinking about suspending talks on purchasing
until the matter is clarified.
Belarus also put four managers from Uralkali on Interpol's
wanted list, including sales head Oleg Petrov. It remains
unclear whether he can travel to China or India, two of the
world's biggest users of the crop nutrient, for talks.
CUTTHROAT COMPETITION
The market for potash has long been dominated by a handful
of players led by the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), a marketing
venture between Uralkali and Belarus' state-owned Belaruskali.
Together with Canpotex - which groups North American firms
Potash Corp, Agrium and Mosaic - BPC
controlled 70 percent of sales, keeping prices high for farmers.
Angered by a law passed in Belarus last year allowing
Belaruskali to sell product outside the marketing venture,
Uralkali quit the cartel on July 30, saying it would seek to
maximise its own volumes and warning prices could fall as much
as 25 percent this year.
The development would be a major hit to Belarus, which
generates over a tenth of its budget revenues from potash
exports. A threat by Belarus to hold Baumgertner for at least
two months suggests there is little hope of reconciliation.
"The way developments are happening, it is adding to
bitterness. I don't think Uralkali and Belaruskali can come
together again. It is (certain) there would be cutthroat
competition among suppliers, which is good for buyers," said a
senior official with a leading Indian potash importer.
China imports about half of the 10-11 million tonnes of
potash it uses each year. Potash use in India, which relies on
imports, has almost halved to 3.5 million due to rising prices.
"While the Russian-Belarusian statements and recent actions
have created uncertainty in the potash market it is business as
usual, although I think it's fair to say buyers are only buying
what they need," said Richard Downey, spokesman for Canadian
potash producer Agrium.
An industry source said he believed fiercer competition in
the potash market would draw in Canpotex.
"Potash prices will come off over the next six to 18
months," he said.
Adding to the turbulence, Belaruskali was left with no
global trading structure after the breakup of BPC, meaning
Belarus will be forced to fight for new contracts.
Boris Krasnojenov from Renaissance Capital said he saw
little chance for Uralkali and Belaruskali to work together
again: "Given a surplus of potash in the market, a price war
will likely continue and potash prices will move further down".
Analysts from Citi said they expected the escalation in
tensions between Russia and Belarus further to damage investor
appetite for potash stocks.
"Given the uncertain demand outlook from India and likely
continuation of weak prices, we don't see any recovery in the
second half," Citi said.
"Amid major new brownfield capacity coming online in the
next two-three years in Canada and Russia, and long-term demand
growth of only 2-3 percent the market appears long for the
medium term."