UPDATE 1-Russia potash row seen causing market tumult and a price drop

By Niu Shuping and Rajendra Jadhav
BEIJING/MUMBAI Aug 28 The global potash market
could suffer short-term turbulence as it faces a potentially
large price drop because of an escalating dispute between major
exporters Russia and Belarus over the collapse of their
once-mighty cartel.
Belarus this week detained the chief executive of Russia's
Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, accusing
him of inflicting severe economic damage.
Moscow demanded the release of CEO Vladislav Baumgertner.
Uralkali controls 20 percent of the world market and is
partially owned by Suleiman Kerimov, a billionaire with close
ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration.
"We are very concerned as to how things will develop next.
Chinese firms must have suspended signing any deals before the
situation becomes clear," said a Chinese industry source
familiar with the strategies of potash buyers.
The detention is an escalation of a dispute between Uralkali
and state-owned Belaruskali that has led to the breakup of trade
partnership Belarusian Potash Company (BPC). Some key importers
are now thinking about suspending purchasing talks until the
matter is clarified and it becomes clearer where potash prices
are headed.
Belarus also put four managers from Uralkali on Interpol's
wanted list, including sales head Oleg Petrov. It remains
unclear whether he can travel for talks to China or India, two
of the world's biggest users of the crop nutrient.
CUTTHROAT COMPETITION
The market for potash has long been dominated by a handful
of players, led by BPC and its rival Canpotex, which groups
North America's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, Agrium
Inc and Mosaic Co.
Angered by a law passed in Belarus last year allowing
Belaruskali to make sales outside the marketing venture,
Uralkali quit the cartel on July 30, saying it would seek to
maximize its own volumes. It warned that prices could fall as
much as 25 percent this year to less than $300 per tonne.
The breakup could be a major hit to Belarus, which generates
over a tenth of its budget revenues from potash exports. A
threat by Belarus to hold Baumgertner for at least two months
suggests there is little hope of a reconciliation.
"The way developments are happening, it is adding to
bitterness," said a senior official with a leading Indian potash
importer. "I don't think Uralkali and Belaruskali can come
together again. It is (certain) there would be cutthroat
competition among suppliers, which is good for buyers,"
China imports about half of the 10-11 million tonnes of
potash it uses each year. Potash use in India, which relies on
imports, has almost halved to 3.5 million due to rising prices.
Stocks in India are ample and there is no need for Indian
buyers to rush into new deals until there is more clarity on
prices, said an official with Rashtriya Chemicals and
Fertilizers Ltd, who was not authorized to speak
publicly.
One North American producer also says buyers are in a
waiting mood.
"While the Russian-Belarusian statements and recent actions
have created uncertainty in the potash market, it is business as
usual, although I think it's fair to say buyers are only buying
what they need," said Richard Downey, spokesman for Canadian
potash producer Agrium.
That hesitation could pose problems this autumn.
U.S. farmers typically apply fertilizer after the harvest to
prepare the land for planting in spring.
But with talk of a steep fall in potash prices, farmers
might wait until spring to buy fertilizer, said Joe Dillier,
director of plant food for Growmark, a network of U.S.
agricultural co-operatives that sell field-ready fertilizer to
farmers.
Retail fertilizer dealers are already storing stockpiles
that are smaller than usual, and the uncertainty might make them
even more hesitant to buy the crop nutrient, Dillier said.
That thinking could backfire and leave them with a shortage
if U.S. farmers get favorable weather in October and November
and decide to apply fertilizer.
"It does complicate things all the way through," Dillier
said. "It's a crazy time in fertilizer in general and
particularly in potash."
The dispute between Russia and Belarus has not prevented
Growmark from buying potash from Uralkali, one of its main
suppliers along with Potash Corp and Mosaic, Dillier said.
An industry source said he believed fiercer competition in
the potash market would draw in Canpotex, whose members
traditionally adjust production to support prices.
"Potash prices will come off over the next six to 18
months," he said.
U.S. wholesale potash prices have softened only slightly so
far and hover around $400 per tonne, Dillier added.