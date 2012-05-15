North American potash inventories fall

TORONTO May 15 North American potash inventories at producers fell sharply in April as long-delayed shipments to China resumed and demand for the crop nutrient within the United States rose during the spring planting season.

Stockpiles fell 455,000 tonnes in April to below 3 million tonnes. But inventories of the nutrient remained roughly 25 percent above the prior 5-year average, according to the latest industry data.

Spot potash prices hovered around $500 per tonne, according to data posted by industry giant Potash Corp on its website.