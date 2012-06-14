North American potash inventories rise in May

* Producer stocks up 3.9 pct from April
* Stocks of 3 mln T up 43 pct from 5-year avg
June 14 North American potash inventories at the
producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, rose in May
to well above-normal levels, according to the world's top
producer of the crop nutrient, Potash Corp .
Stockpiles of potassium chloride -- the key crop nutrient
more commonly known as potash -- climbed last month to 3 million
tonnes, up 3.9 percent from April.
Sluggish demand had led Potash Corp to slow production at
some mines during the winter, before returning to full speed.
Potash inventories now stand 43 percent higher than the
previous five-year average, according to data posted on Potash
Corp's website on Thursday.
Spot potash prices hovered close to $500 per tonne.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is
mined in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where
Potash Corp is headquartered. Minnesota-based Mosaic Co
and Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium Inc are the
other two large potash miners in the province.