North American potash sales jump, whittling down stocks

June 14 North American domestic sales of crop
nutrient potash soared in May, when demand from spring planting
whittled down large inventories at the mine level, according to
data posted on Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's
website.
Domestic sales, mainly to the United States, jumped 61
percent from April to 1.062 million tonnes. Those sales were
also about 59 percent higher than a year earlier.
Cold weather that lasted later than usual gave U.S. farmers
a shorter time frame to apply fertilizer and sow crops like
corn, resulting in a flurry of field activity in May.
Stockpiles of potassium chloride, more commonly known as
potash, slid about 138,000 tonnes from April to 2.89 million
tonnes.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the mine level still
stood 20 percent above the previous five-year average. Potash
production edged 1 percent higher from the previous month to
1.95 million tonnes.
Spot potash prices hovered slightly above $400 per tonne.
Potash supplies piled up last year as key global consumers
China and India delayed signing new supply contracts with
Canpotex, the offshore marketing company owned by Potash Corp
and fellow producers Agrium Inc and Mosaic Co.
Potash exports by the North American producers dropped 21
percent in May from the previous month to 1.066 million tonnes.
The Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where Potash
Corp has its headquarters, is home to nearly half of the world's
estimated reserves of potash.