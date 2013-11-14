North American potash stocks creep up in October

BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 14 North America's ample stocks of the crop nutrient potash increased 2 percent in October, according to data posted Thursday on Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's website.
Stockpiles of potassium chloride, more commonly known as potash, rose 56,000 tonnes in October from the previous month to 2.83 million tonnes.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the mine level still stood 39 percent above the previous five-year average.
Stocks have piled up amid slumping demand for potash, especially from China and India. Some buyers have moved to the sidelines since July 30, when the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC) export partnership broke up and top global producer Uralkali OAO said it would seek to maximize sales volume, triggering a drop in prices.
Potash exports by the North American producers jumped 27 percent in October from the previous month to 506,000 tonnes, rising for the first time since April.
Domestic sales, mainly to the United States, spiked 46 percent from September to 968,000 tonnes. Those sales were 57 percent higher than a year earlier.
Potash production rose 9 percent from the previous month to 1.457 million tonnes.
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the offshore oil drilling company owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA , has won a temporary relief from a relevant group of bondholders that will help it pay for operational and capital expenses, signaling progress in talks aimed at restructuring $5 billion in debt.