Potash Corp rescinds layoff notices affecting 50 workers

June 16 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Monday it will rescind layoff notices affecting 50 workers at its Penobsquis, New Brunswick, facility due to tight conditions in the granular potash market.

The move is a temporary extension of operations at the Penobsquis mine, where production was previously expected to cease by the second quarter of 2014, the company said in a release. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)