Potash Corp rescinds layoff notices affecting 50 workers

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
June 16 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Monday it will rescind layoff notices affecting 50 workers at its Penobsquis, New Brunswick, facility due to tight conditions in the granular potash market.
The move is a temporary extension of operations at the Penobsquis mine, where production was previously expected to cease by the second quarter of 2014, the company said in a release. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated