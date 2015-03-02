Potash Corp to buy stake in Brazil's Heringer

March 2 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
, the world's biggest fertilizer company by market
capitalization, said it would buy a 9.5 percent stake in
Brazil's Fertilizantes Heringer SA from its
controlling shareholders for $55.7 million.
The deal, expected to close in the second half of this year,
will pave the way for a long-term potash supply agreement,
allowing Potash Corp to become Heringer's principal supplier
over time. (bit.ly/1Bxhwjg)
Heringer, one of the largest fertilizer companies in Brazil,
delivered 5 million tonnes of fertilizers, including about 1
million tonnes of potash in 2013, with net revenue of about $2.5
billion.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)