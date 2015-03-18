版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 00:28 BJT

Potash Corp undecided about stake in Chile's SQM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan has made no decision on whether to sell its stake in Chilean fertilizer group SQM , Potash spokesman Randy Burton said.

The company's three representatives on SQM's board have quit, Potash Corp said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
