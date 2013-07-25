Potash Corp to buy back $2 bln worth of common stock

BRIEF-DaVita names new president of international
* DaVita names new president of international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc said on Wednesday that it would buy back up to $2 billion of its outstanding common shares, deploying its growing free cash flow as it winds down a 10-year mine expansion program.
The company said it would repurchase five percent of its stock over a one-year period. The announcement comes about four months after Potash said it would hike its dividend by 25 percent.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company, which has the largest capacity in the world to produce the crop nutrient potash, expects to wrap up a 10-year, $8-billion expansion of its Canadian potash mines in the next year.
Fertilizer rivals Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc are also returning more cash to shareholders. Mosaic said in May that it planned to use surplus cash to buy back shares, while Agrium intends to buy back up to five percent of its stock.
Potash shares closed at $37.94 in New York and at C$39.17 in Toronto on Wednesday.
* DaVita names new president of international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.68 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Reckitt Bencki