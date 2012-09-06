Potash Corp sees higher global potash demand 2013

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 6 Global demand for the soil nutrient potash, key for growing crops like corn, looks likely to climb to between 56 and 60 million tonnes in 2013, depending largely on a potential sales rebound to India, the chief financial officer of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan said on Thursday.
Global potash demand in 2012 looks likely to total around 53 million tonnes, CFO Wayne Brownlee said in an online question and answer session.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources