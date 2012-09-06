版本:
Potash Corp sees higher global potash demand 2013

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 6 Global demand for the soil nutrient potash, key for growing crops like corn, looks likely to climb to between 56 and 60 million tonnes in 2013, depending largely on a potential sales rebound to India, the chief financial officer of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan said on Thursday.

Global potash demand in 2012 looks likely to total around 53 million tonnes, CFO Wayne Brownlee said in an online question and answer session.

