UPDATE 1-Potash Corp boosts dividend one-third ahead of earnings

* Company expected to report weaker Q4 earnings Thursday
* Mine projects wrapping up, will free cash
Jan 30 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
said on Wednesday that it will increase its quarterly
dividend by one-third to 28 cents per share, marking the second
boost in 4-1/2 months.
The company's shares rose 1 percent in New York and 0.7
percent in Toronto in afternoon trading.
Projects to increase the capacity or efficiency of mines in
the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are
nearing completion, freeing up cash for Potash Corp, the world's
largest producer by capacity of the namesake crop nutrient.
The latest dividend increase is the fourth since the
beginning of 2011.
In the shorter term, a lack of sales to Chinese and Indian
customers has hampered earnings. The company will report what
are expected to be lower year-over-year fourth-quarter earnings
on Thursday.
The quarterly dividend is payable May 2 to shareholders of
record on April 11, 2013.