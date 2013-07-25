版本:
Potash Corp to review dividend, share buyback next year

July 25 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is happy with its current dividend level, and will likely reassess both its dividend and share buyback program next year, Chief Financial Officer Wayne Brownlee said on Thursday.

Potash Corp announced a $2 billion, one-year share buyback program on Wednesday, four months after it said it would raise its dividend by 25 percent.
