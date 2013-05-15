版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四

Potash Corp hikes dividend 25 pct as expansion winds down

NEW YORK May 15 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan said on Wednesday it will hike its dividend by 25 percent, as it winds down a 10-year mine expansion program that will free up cash.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash, which has the largest capacity in the world to produce the crop nutrient potash, said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend to 35 cents per share from 28 cents, payable Aug. 2, 2013.
