Potash Corp profit falls on weaker offshore sales

Oct 25 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a lower third-quarter profit on Thursday as sales of the crop nutrient potash to China and India slipped, the company said.

Net earnings fell to $645 million, or 74 cents per share, from $826 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 75 cents.

