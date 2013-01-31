CORRECTED-Potash Corp profit plunges on lack of China, India sales

(Removes AGU.N stock symbol from first paragraph)

Jan 31 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a 38 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as key potash buyers China and India stayed out of the market.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter fell to $421 million, or 48 cents per share, from $683 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Bangalore equities newsroom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)