CORRECTED-Potash Corp profit plunges on lack of China, India sales

Jan 31 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a 38 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as key potash buyers China and India stayed out of the market.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter fell to $421 million, or 48 cents per share, from $683 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Bangalore equities newsroom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.