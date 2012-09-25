Fire traps 20 workers in Potash Corp mine - report

* 9 workers rescued

* Rescue teams fighting the fire

Sept 25 An early morning fire on Tuesday trapped 20 workers underground in a Potash Corp of Saskatchewan mine, according to media reports.

The fire at the Rocanville, Saskatchewan, mine was reported while 29 workers were underground, the Regina Leader-Post reported, but nine were rescued by late morning.

The remaining 20 workers were at an underground rescue station.

The newspaper said mine rescue teams are fighting the fire and a cable reel inside the mine is burning.