Potash Corp sees "lots of hurdles" to takeover interest in ICL

Nov 28 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , the biggest global potash producer by capacity, sees "lots of hurdles" ahead of its attempt to take over Israel Chemicals Ltd, the chief financial officer of Potash said on Wednesday.

"We just think the possibility of that transaction and what it can do for us in a soft market, and in a strong market, is quite a compelling story," said CFO Wayne Brownlee at a Citi investor conference in New York that was broadcast on the Internet. "The trick is, can we get there? Lots of hurdles to deal with, and we're trying to do that process right now."