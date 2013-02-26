版本:
中国
2013年 2月 26日

Potash Corp seeking control of Israel Chemicals

Feb 26 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan wants to buy at least majority control of ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd and sees local opposition to its approach as based on unfounded fears, Potash Corp's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Potash is aiming to boost its 14 percent stake to at least 51 percent and preferably 100 percent of ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer, CFO Wayne Brownlee said at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining conference in Hollywood, Florida.
