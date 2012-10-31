Potash Corp confirms reports of its interest in Israel's ICL

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
TORONTO Oct 31 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan acknowledged on Wednesday that it has held talks with Israeli government officials around potentially increasing its ownership stake in Israel Chemical Ltd (ICL).
The world's largest fertilizer company issued a statement on the matter after ICL's majority shareholder, Israel Corp Ltd , in a regulatory filing confirmed media reports of these discussions.
In a brief statement, Potash Corp said: "No deal has been formulated; there is no assurance that a deal will be reached, or that parties will sign an agreement."
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer maker said it does not intend to comment further on this matter at this time.
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.