Potash Corp settles U.S. antitrust cases for $43.75 mln

Jan 30 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc,
the world's biggest potash producer by capacity, said it has
settled antitrust cases in the United States for $43.75 million.
The settlement of eight private antitrust lawsuits filed by
direct and indirect U.S potash buyers in 2008 is subject to
final approval of the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Illinois.
The company said it decided to settle after weighing the
multi-year financial cost required to defend the allegations.
"These allegations are completely without merit and we deny
all of the claims asserted in the lawsuit," Chief Executive Bill
Doyle said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shares of Potash Corp were up slightly at C$43.09 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.