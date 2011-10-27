UPDATE 4-Potash Corp profit soars on strong demand

* Q3 EPS rises to $0.94 from $0.38 a yr ago
* Revenue up 47 pct to $2.32 bln
* Sees 2011 earnings between $3.40 and $3.80 a share
(Adds comments from conference call; in U.S. dollars unless
noted)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Oct 27 Potash Corp (POT.TO), the
world's top fertilizer maker, said on Thursday its quarterly
profit more than doubled, as strong grain prices boosted demand
for its crop nutrient products.
Despite widespread economic concerns during the quarter,
the push to capitalize on strong crop prices continued to
support demand for fertilizer around the globe, the company
said.
Potash Corp said offshore demand for its namesake nutrient
remained robust in the quarter, while Potash prices also rose,
reflecting tight market conditions.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said net income
was $826 million, or 94 cents a share, up from $343 million, or
38 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 47 percent to $2.32 billion, on the back of
strong demand and higher prices across its potash, phosphate
and nitrogen businesses, the company said.
Gross profit reached $1.1 billion, double the $550 million
generated a year earlier.
The company expects 2011 earnings of between $3.40 and
$3.80 a share. Analysts, on average, have forecast earnings of
$3.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Some investors may be disappointed that the company
maintained its full-year guidance despite strong prices,
Dahlman Rose analyst Charles Neivert said in a note to
clients.
North American potash markets look "extraordinarily strong"
for 2012, chief executive Bill Doyle said in a conference
call.
"The big issue for everyone to understand is we're going to
have an extraordinarily tight market because of the constraint
on the production side."
The company is boosting potash-production capacity at
several sites, but expansion at its Cory, Saskatchewan, mine is
moving more slowly than expected, said Stephen Dowdle, who
heads sales for the company.
Warm autumn weather has also hampered production at the
company's Patience Lake, Saskatchewan, operation, said Garth
Moore, president of the company's potash mining operations.
Potash Corp's U.S.-listed shares were up 3 percent at
$51.05 Thursday afternoon, while its Toronto-listed shares
gained 1.8 percent at C$50.65.
MARKET CONDITIONS
Potash Corp said that although fertilizer dealers around
the world were acting prudently to minimize their risks and
inventories, robust demand continued to pressure global potash
supplies.
"We believe most producers have been operating at or near
their full capabilities in an attempt to keep pace," the
company said.
Potash Corp also tried to allay investor concerns about the
pullback and heightened volatility in grain prices, arguing
that low global grain inventories will continue to support high
crop prices in the near-term.
The Chicago futures price for corn, a fertilizer-intensive
crop, has retreated from its June peak, but remains about 12
percent higher than a year ago, giving farmers more incentive
to apply crop nutrients.
"Six-dollar corn is nirvana for me," Doyle said, when asked
if farmers might balk at high fertilizer prices with corn
easing off highs. "(Farmers) just lick their chops at $6 corn.
I don't see any farmer backing off from fertilizer."
The company expects global potash shipments to be
approximately 57 million tonnes in 2011, with shipments ranging
between 58 million and 60 million tonnes in 2012. It had
earlier forecast 2011 potash shipments of between 55 million
and 60 million tonnes.
Price negotiations between Canpotex, the offshore potash
sales agency for Potash Corp, Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and Agrium Inc
(AGU.TO), and key buyer China look to begin this month, with
higher prices expected for the first half of 2012, Dowdle
said.
Potash Corp trimmed its 2011 gross profit target from its
potash business due to slightly lower than projected shipments.
But the company raised its gross profit expectations from its
phosphate and nitrogen businesses by an equivalent amount,
offsetting the slight disappointment on the potash side.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg; editing by Rob Wilson)