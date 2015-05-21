版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 21日 星期四 23:21 BJT

Potash Corp evaluating SQM, ICL stakes

NEW YORK May 21 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Thursday that he views the company's stakes in fertilizer companies Sinofert Holdings and Arab Potash Company as "strategic," but continues to review whether to keep its shares in ICL and SQM.

Tilk, speaking at a BMO investor conference in New York, said if Potash Corp could not build on its SQM and ICL minority stakes, it will consider whether it should keep them. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐