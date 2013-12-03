Potash Corp not planning to cut dividend, share buybacks -CEO

Dec 3 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Tuesday that the fertilizer company's dividend is "sacrosanct" and the company also sees no immediate change to its share buyback program.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said earlier in the day that it would cut more than 1,000 jobs in Canada, the United States and Trinidad, or about 18 percent of its workforce, as it struggles with slumping demand.