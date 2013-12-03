Potash Corp not planning to cut dividend, share buybacks -CEO

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
Dec 3 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Tuesday that the fertilizer company's dividend is "sacrosanct" and the company also sees no immediate change to its share buyback program.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said earlier in the day that it would cut more than 1,000 jobs in Canada, the United States and Trinidad, or about 18 percent of its workforce, as it struggles with slumping demand.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.