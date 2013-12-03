版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 20:41 BJT

Potash Corp not planning to cut dividend, share buybacks -CEO

Dec 3 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Tuesday that the fertilizer company's dividend is "sacrosanct" and the company also sees no immediate change to its share buyback program.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said earlier in the day that it would cut more than 1,000 jobs in Canada, the United States and Trinidad, or about 18 percent of its workforce, as it struggles with slumping demand.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐